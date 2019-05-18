Month after Easter attack, Sri Lanka invokes Gautam Buddha on Vesak

As recovers from the deadliest terror attack in a decade and episodes of communal violence that followed, Maithripala Sirisena, while conveying his greetings for or Buddha Poornima, urged the nation to "recollect the teachings of Buddha" and build a "society with boundless peace".

"On this momentous day of Vesak, we must recollect the teachings of the Buddha to build a society with boundless by shunning all attempts to destroy each other for the greed for power," Colombo Page quoted Sirisena as saying.

"For a society to blossom without fear, danger and mistrust, the Buddha has preached. 'Hatred will not heal hatred but kindness will heal hatred'. It is the time we became strong enough to, truly, meaningfully and honestly relate this eternal truth," he added.

More than 70 per cent of the country's population follows the faith.

Echoing the message, Sri Lankan said that Buddha's teachings will "open the way for reconciliation, and unity in the land."

In a post on his official handle, Wickremesinghe wrote: "The full moon appears in the sky as the dark clouds of terror cast a shadow over our nation. There is a sense of anxiety and grief throughout society. In such troubling times, the sublime teachings of Lord Buddha show us the way to unite spiritually and find common purpose in our humanity."

"The Enlightened One taught us the path to liberation of the mind. It is relevant to each person individually and the public collectively. Let us abstain from lust, hate and violence, and practice the four foundations of mindfulness. This will open the way for reconciliation, and unity in our land," he added.

Former of the island country, Mahinda Rajapaksa, also tweeted his greetings on the holy occasion.

"This may forces of darkness, ignorance,bigotry & hatred be defeated & may an era of contentment,peace & evocation be heralded. Not just a negative notion of peace defined by the absence of conflict. But,a positive peace where we work to promote dialogue, harmony & justice," Rajapaksa wrote on the

Vesak Poya commemorates events of significance to Buddhists of all traditions: the birth, enlightenment, and passing away of

