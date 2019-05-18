Child among two killed in Afghanistan blast

At least two people, including a child, were killed and 14 others sustained in a roadside bomb blast in Afghanistan's province on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred in the Oba district of the province, reported News.

There is no information yet about the nature of the blast.

No group, including the Taliban, has claimed the responsibility for the attack yet.

According to figures released by the United Nations, nearly 1700 civilians have been killed and over 3,430 others injured in conflict-related incidents so far this year in the war-torn country, reported

In a separate development, the Afghan security forces rescued five doctors from the kidnappers in the same province.

One kidnapper was killed and another was wounded during the rescue operation, said on Saturday.

