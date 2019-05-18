JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » International » World

NRC should be implemented in Delhi as soon as possible: Manoj Tiwari
Business Standard

Child among two killed in Afghanistan blast

ANI  |  Asia 

At least two people, including a child, were killed and 14 others sustained injuries in a roadside bomb blast in Afghanistan's Herat province on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred in the Oba district of the province, reported Tolo News.

There is no information yet about the nature of the blast.

No group, including the Taliban, has claimed the responsibility for the attack yet.

According to figures released by the United Nations, nearly 1700 civilians have been killed and over 3,430 others injured in conflict-related incidents so far this year in the war-torn country, reported Xinhua.

In a separate development, the Afghan security forces rescued five doctors from the kidnappers in the same province.

One kidnapper was killed and another was wounded during the rescue operation, provincial police chief General Aminullah Amarkhail said on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 18 2019. 12:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements