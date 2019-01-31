Clovia launches Valentine's Day lingerie collection

-
Clovia, India's fastest growing lingerie brand, has introduced a new range of lingerie and nightwear, specially crated for Valentine's Day.
The collection has been designed to cater to the taste of every woman. The new collection is an amalgamation without compromising on comfort.
The collection has been crafted with a mix of lace, satin, crepe, georgette to ensure full comfort and consists of playful lace bras.
"Valentine lingerie is a must-have for all the romantic couples this season. We at Clovia understand that everyone has their own unique way of expressing and celebrating love so we bring to you a collection that caters to a variety of tastes. Sweet or sexy, naughty or naive, Clovia has something for every woman," said co-founder and COO, Clovia, Suman Chowdhury.
