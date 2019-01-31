JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Business

SC didn't consider sentiments of crores of Hindus: RSS Mohan Bhagwat on Sabrimala verdict
Business Standard

Clovia launches Valentine's Day lingerie collection

ANI 

Clovia, India's fastest growing lingerie brand, has introduced a new range of lingerie and nightwear, specially crated for Valentine's Day.

The collection has been designed to cater to the taste of every woman. The new collection is an amalgamation without compromising on comfort.

The collection has been crafted with a mix of lace, satin, crepe, georgette to ensure full comfort and consists of playful lace bras.

"Valentine lingerie is a must-have for all the romantic couples this season. We at Clovia understand that everyone has their own unique way of expressing and celebrating love so we bring to you a collection that caters to a variety of tastes. Sweet or sexy, naughty or naive, Clovia has something for every woman," said co-founder and COO, Clovia, Suman Chowdhury.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 17:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements