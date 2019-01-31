Simba - India's first craft beverage brand associates with Lakme Fashion Week and India Art Fair

-
Simba - India's first craft beverage brand - debuts as the official beer partner at two of India's iconic, craft-oriented events - Lakme Fashion Week and India Art Fair.
In a quest to create something unique, Simba has created a 3D installation of Simba's mascot at India Art Fair that creates different interpretations of the original piece when viewed from different angles.
Simba is continuously strategically partnering with like-minded brands which resonate with its vision and ethos. On one hand, India Art Fair reflects the country's fast-developing ecosystem while on the other hand Lakme Fashion Week has 'lifestyle' at its core.
Just like Simba's counterparts in art and fashion, it is a fresh and vibrant brand that appeals to the millennials who do not want to settle for anything but the best. Simba's consumers consist of patrons who are aware of the craft beer mechanism and have exposure to the global trends. The brand emphasizes making good quality and premium products for mass audiences.
Prabhtej Singh Bhatia, Founder & CEO of Simba Craft Beverages said, "We are delighted with our collaboration with Lakme Fashion Week and India Art Fair as these are a gateway to meaningful synergies. Just like Lakme Fashion Week is the hallmark of the best from the Indian fashion designers, we at Simba offer the best from the Indian craft beer segment. Similarly, we are delighted to collaborate with India Art Fair and create the installation of our mascot. The synergies of India Art Fair complement the ethos and the vibrancy of Simba."
Simba is India's first homegrown, family-run craft beer brand which is revolutionizing India's rapidly growing craft beer segment. Unlike several other beer companies, they make their own beer at their flagship brewery in Durg in Chhattisgarh. Simba is the result of rigorous research on the supreme quality beer.
They prefer to make the beer in small batches giving enough attention and focus to the recipe of each beer hence not compromising on the taste. The brand also uses real orange peel from the farms in Europe to get the rich flavours in Simba Wit. It is also credited to have introduced India's first bottled stout.
