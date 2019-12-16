Congress calls for setting up Commission to look into Jamia violence

JUST IN
A public bus set on fire by anti-Citizenship Act protestors at Mathura Road, in New Delhi. PTI

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Kapil Sibal on Monday said a commission should be formed to look into the violence in Jamia Millia Islamia.

Speaking to ANI, Sibal said: "From what I saw on social media, the people were being brutally assaulted. Some people are injured and some are hospitalised. Police were brutally beating the students outside the gates of the university."

"A commission should be formed to look into the matter and find out the perpetrators of the incident," he added.

He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to think why the citizenship law has been introduced, which has led to a lot of violence in the country.

"A person known to me was once stopped by a policeman, who asked him whether he was a Hindu or a Muslim. If this kind of environment is there, it is indeed a cause of concern," he said.

Earlier today, the Delhi Police had denied the allegation of police taking action against students of Jamia Millia Islamia, DCP, South-East Delhi, Chinmoy Biswal had said: "The campus is not compact. It is located on both sides of the road. While we were pushing the mob back, they were going in the university and then were throwing stones from inside. So we were checking those places."

The police official also claimed that no bullets were fired by the police during the course of controlling the protest.

The protesters had set DTC buses on fire near the Bharat Nagar area after demonstrations turned violent on Sunday. Protestors also vandalised a fire tender that was sent to douse the fire and injured two firemen inside the vehicle.

Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa had earlier said that a section of the mob had turned violent and started pelting stones on the police and at houses due to which police were forced to resort to baton charge and firing tear gas shells.
First Published: Mon, December 16 2019. 15:32 IST

