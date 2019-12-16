JUST IN
Business Standard

As anti-CAA protests rock Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal seeks time to meet Shah

In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said peace should be restored immediately

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Sept. 25, 2019. (Photo:PTI)
On Sunday, Kejriwal spoke to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and urged him to take all steps to restore normalcy and peace.

A day after violent protests erupted in a university here, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday sought time from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying he is worried about the situation.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said peace should be restored immediately.

"I am very worried about the deteriorating law and order situation here. Peace should be restored immediately - and for this I have sought time from Shah for a meeting," said Kejriwal.

On Sunday, Kejriwal spoke to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and urged him to take all steps to restore normalcy and peace.
First Published: Mon, December 16 2019. 13:48 IST

