As anti-CAA protests rock Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal seeks time to meet Shah

A day after violent protests erupted in a university here, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday sought time from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying he is worried about the situation.
In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said peace should be restored immediately.
"I am very worried about the deteriorating law and order situation here. Peace should be restored immediately - and for this I have sought time from Shah for a meeting," said Kejriwal.
On Sunday, Kejriwal spoke to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and urged him to take all steps to restore normalcy and peace.
