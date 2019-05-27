Communist Party of Nepal claims responsibility for explosions, violence

The Netra Bikram Chand-led on Monday claimed responsibility for the series of explosions which struck on Sunday, as well as the violence which ensued.

The Police had earlier suspected the group to be behind the incidents as pamphlets belonging to the group were discovered from the site of blasts. A handful of people from the party had been arrested.

At least four people were killed while nine were injured when a series of three blasts ripped across the Nepalese capital on Sunday. The Army's bomb disposal unit has since defused bombs in areas like Koteshwor, Satdobato, Gwarko, Lagankhel and the New Buspark, to name a few.

Apart from this, several vehicles were torched across parts of Nepal, leading to fear amongst the public. The streets bore a deserted look across on Monday in the wake of the attack.

The banned splinter group criticised the Government in the release which was issued late Monday evening.

This is not the first time that a blast by the group has claimed lives. In March, a blast targeting (a private telecom company) office in Nakhhu, Lalitpur killed one civilian.

With the arrest and discovery of bombs at four different places on Sunday, criticism against the group has increased and the public has urged the government to sit down with the warring group to reach a consensus.

