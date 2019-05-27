Terror grips Nepal: Bombs planted at various locations, vehicles torched

A day after three consecutive blasts in claimed the lives of four people, on Monday morning witnessed incidents of violence in different parts of the country.

A parked truck was set on fire in the Nawalparasi district, while a bus was found burned down in the Surkhet district of Nepal's province, police said. diffused three bombs in the municipality, and one other in the Annapurna Municipality of the district.

Police have arrested nine people in connection with Sunday's blasts that took place in Sukedhara, Ghattekulo and Naagdhunga areas of and claimed lives of 4 people and injured 9 others.

Police believe that a banned communist group suspected of yesterday's bombing is also behind the incidents reported across the country today.

The Government of had recently blacklisted this splinter Maoist group for its extortion and violent activities. The group had called for a strike on Monday to protest against the government's attempt to contain it.

