Confusion, conspiracy, Congress are synonyms: BJP

Accusing the Congress of playing with national security to any extent for the sake of politics, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra took a jibe at the party saying "confusion, conspiracy and Congress are synonyms."
Addressing a press conference here Patra said, "By keeping facts in front of public, every time BJP has proved that the Congress party can go to any extent against the country for politics. The Congress party has had a two-faced character over Naxalism. Congress can go to any extent and play with national security for politics," Patra said.
"Some of the Congress leaders are openly supporting Naxalites. They will fall flat on every platform - social media or elections. The National Advisory Council (NAC) was ground for supporting Naxals. Sonia Gandhi was trying to fit-in Naxals in the Planning Commission and the NAC," he added.
Patra's comments come in the wake of last week's nation-wide raids after which five activists, namely, Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Gautam Navlakha, Vernon Gonsalves and Sudha Bhardwaj were arrested in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence which broke out in January.
