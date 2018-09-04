BJP's Soundararajan stands by her complaint against co-passenger

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya remained defiant about filing a complaint against co-passenger Sofia, who raised anti-BJP slogans inside and outside an aircraft on Monday.

Speaking to media, Soundararajan clarified that in her complaint she did not demand imprisonment of the girl and added that the police must have suspected something, hence jailed the girl after conducting a thorough investigation.

allegedly raised 'Fascist BJP government down down' slogan. The police detained her at the hours after the BJP filed the complaint.

"I was sitting at the seat number 3, and was sitting at the back with her parents. The flight landed and I passed through this 8th number seat. The girl suddenly raised her fist and started she shouted anti-BJP slogan leaning in front of me. The word that she used was very bad and the also the place was not appropriate to put forth personal views," Soundararajan said.

The police, on Tuesday, released the girl on unconditional bail.

The Tamil Nadu BJP reiterated that the girl belongs to some organisation and was tutored to misbehave with the BJP leaders. "It is the duty of the media to find out the name of the organisation that she belongs to. No normal passenger sitting in the flight have the audacity to misbehave with the leaders like that. I am sure this move was tutored," she said.

The BJP refuted that she argued with the girl inside the flight. "I handled the situation better, I didn't rebate inside, despite the fact that each one us has a right to travel peacefully. After the flight landed, I reached the reception and met the girl and then politely asked her if it is correct to shout inside a flight? She boastfully said it is my freedom of expression and speech. I understand as a that we have our right to express ourselves but there should be a proper forum for that," Soundararajan added.

