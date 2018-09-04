Malegaon blasts: SC refuses Lt. Col Purohit's petition seeking SIT probe

-
The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain Lieutenant Colonel Srikant Prasad Purohit's petition seeking a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into his alleged abduction and torture by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in connection with 2008 Malegaon blasts case.
While pronouncing the orders, the apex court also asked Purohit, one of the main accused in the case, to approach the trial court.
Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court refused to stay framing of charges by the lower court against Purohit and others in connection with the case. The court said that the matter pertaining to the validity of sanction for prosecution against Purohit under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act need to be decided by the trial court.
Aparna Purohit, the wife of Purohit, called it a "favourable" order. "It is good that it has been decided who is going to take up the matter. He will definitely get relief. The High Court has told that the trial court should decide the matter. Won't appeal it anywhere, it is a favourable order," she told the reporters here.
Purohit was arrested for allegedly masterminding the blasts in Malegaon in 2008. In April, the apex court had allowed Purohit to challenge the charges framed against him.
Purohit, after spending nine years in jail, was granted a conditional bail by the top court in August last year. According to media reports, Purohit had in June revealed that he was beaten, abused and tortured while he was in custody of the Maharashtra ATS.
In a letter, he had claimed that he was threatened to own up a crime which he never committed. The Malegaon blasts, that took place on September 29, 2008 killed six people and injured several others.
