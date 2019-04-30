Cong, AAP competing with each other, not me: Meenakshi Lekhi

Meenakshi Lekhi, BJP candidate from New constituency on Tuesday said that the present and previous governments failed to fulfill the promises they made to the public.

"I am assured of my victory...the present and previous government failed to deliver and fulfill the promises they made to the public. The opposition and the are competing with each other and not with me," Lekhi told ANI.

When asked about her agenda for the elections, she said, "The agenda is very simple, the kind of work I have done as a and the central government schemes implemented in the area are the two key issues we are bringing forward."

Launching a scathing attack on the party over the sealing drive in Delhi, the BJP candidate said, "People affected by sealing know that the matter began when was in power. The people very well know who is behind the conspiracy."

Clashes broke out between locals and police personnel in Delhi's Mayapuri area on April 13 after MCD officials began to seal some illegal factories in the area following Green Tribunal's order.

Videos from the incident show protesters clashing with security forces, pelting stones at them and then being chased down by them.

According to police, 14 persons, including an of Police (ACP) and three other police personnel were injured in the clashes.

Delhi, where 7 seats are at stake will go to polls on May 12 in the sixth phase of ongoing elections.

