Constitutional status given to NCBC despite opposition from 'Mahamilavati' leaders: PM Modi

Modi on Tuesday said that his government gave the constitutional status to the Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) despite the fact that there was resistance from the opposition parties.

"We have given the constitutional status to despite opposition from 'Mahamilavati' leaders. I can proudly say that we have appointed from Phulpur as its first chairman," said Modi, while addressing an election rally here.

Modi's statement assumes significance, given the dominance of OBCs in Bihar politics, where the BJP is contesting the Lok Sabha election in alliance with Nitish Kumar led and (LJP).

Talking about 10 per cent quota given to the poor in general category in government jobs and in admissions in government institutions, Prime Minister Modi said: "10 per cent reservation for poor youth, belonging to the general category, is a huge effort of social harmony. It has been given without snatching the rights of others."

Last year, Prime Minister Modi-led government passed the 123rd Constitutional Amendment Bill that provides constitutional status to the Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC).

In an apparent reference to over and order during his regime as the state's Chief Minister, he said that bringing "adulterated people will lead to corruption and rampant crime."

"Increasing their power means bringing back the days of loot, kidnapping, and corruption in Bihar," he said.

Talking about the problem of terrorism, Prime Minister Modi said: "Whether inside the country or beyond the border, the factory that produces terror and violence is on the target of Chowkidar."

"The history of adulterated people is such that they cannot utter any word on terrorism. Their feet begin to tremble when they hear the name of Their government starts shaking. That is why they are allergic to air strikes and surgical strikes," he said.

Prime Minister Modi further said that his campaign against black money will not slow down. "For those who are on bail or are trying to get bail do not want to have a strong government at the Centre. No matter how much you try, the campaign against black money and corruption will not slow down," he said.

In Bihar, 19 Lok Sabha seats out of 40 have gone to polls during the last four phases, while remaining 21 seats will go to polls on May 6, 12 and 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 19.

