Politics of deception on electoral rolls in Delhi: Lekhi in LS

The government is playing " of deception" on the issue of electoral rolls and action needs to be taken, said in the Tuesday.

"Many people are getting calls that their names have been deleted from the voter list. To their surprise it turns out to be false when they check," she said during the Zero Hour.

This kind of "fraud" is taking place and police have filed a case but no action is being taken, she said.

"How the of deception is being played by government is for everyone to see...I urge police action in such incidents," she added.

The on Sunday asked Police to take "necessary action" against people making "misleading" phone calls about electoral rolls in the capital.

A BJP delegation had met the and alleged that the (AAP) had been making such phone calls.

AAP national convener and had retorted that the "must not be allowed to become agent of a political party".

On Saturday, Delhi's had cautioned people about calls claiming that their names had been deleted from the electoral rolls. The had made it clear that only the can add or remove names from the rolls.

Besides the issue of electoral rolls, M B Rajesh (CPM) raised the issue of stopping of light and sound show at the historical Jallianwalla Bagh in

He said since this comes under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Culture, necessary steps should be taken to restore it.

Bhartuhari Mahtab (BJD) and TMC's Saugata Roy said they supported the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)