Cong removes lines in campaign song 'Ab Hoga Nyay' after ECI's objection

The slogan is -- "Ab hoga NYAY". Congress in its manifesto has promised to give Rs 72,000 per year to the 20 per cent of India's poorest under its NYAY scheme, if his party comes to power.

Ahead of the launch of Congress' for the Lok Sabha on Sunday, the party had to remove a couple of stanzas after the (ECI) reportedly objected to the lines that explicitly referred to alleged "disturbed communal harmony."

The song highlights the party's proposed minimum income guarantee"NYAY" scheme, according to sources.

They, however, said that the Commission objected to a few lines after which the party had to replace them. These lines had accused the NDA government at the Centre of spreading hatred and pitching communities against each other.

The sources said that necessary changes have been made and both the song and the slogan would be released on Sunday afternoon.

The also mentions the job situation, demonetisation, women's security, GST and farmers' suicide, among other issues.

The Lok Sabha polls will start on April 11 and will end on May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

