Congress accuses TV serial maker of 'pseudo-campaigning' for BJP, to approach EC

has blamed the makers of a TV serial of "pseudo-campaigning" for the Bharatiya Party and will be approaching the to lodge a complaint in the matter.

will be filing a complaint against the production team and channel for allegedly violating model code.

of took to to announce the same and said, "Tomorrow on 8th April at 2.30 pm I will formally file a complaint before the of of India against the channels and production teams of such serials who are deliberately and mischievously promoting"

He also shared a short clip from a daily soap where the two characters are talking about one of the flagship schemes of the central government, which, he said, is in violation of the model code of conduct.

The Model Code of Conduct is a set of instructions and guidelines to be followed by political quarter and candidates contesting polls for the conduct free and fair elections. It came into force on March 10 after the announcement of election schedule by the EC.

Seven phase elections will begin on April 11 and commence on May 19. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)