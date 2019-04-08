Congress accuses TV serial maker of 'pseudo-campaigning' for BJP, to approach EC

-
Congress has blamed the makers of a TV serial of "pseudo-campaigning" for the Bharatiya Janata Party and will be approaching the Election Commission to lodge a complaint in the matter.
Maharashtra Congress will be filing a complaint against the production team and channel for allegedly violating model code.
General Secretary and spokesperson of Maharashtra Congress Sachin Sawant took to Twitter to announce the same and said, "Tomorrow on 8th April at 2.30 pm I will formally file a complaint before the Chief Electoral Officer of Election Commission of India against the channels and production teams of such serials who are deliberately and mischievously promoting"
He also shared a short clip from a daily soap where the two characters are talking about one of the flagship schemes of the central government, which, he said, is in violation of the model code of conduct.
The Model Code of Conduct is a set of instructions and guidelines to be followed by political quarter and candidates contesting polls for the conduct free and fair elections. It came into force on March 10 after the announcement of election schedule by the EC.
Seven phase elections will begin on April 11 and commence on May 19. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.
