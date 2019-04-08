Bhopal I-T raids: Shivraj Singh Chouhan accuses CM of saving corrupt

alleged that is trying to save corrupt by stopping the proceedings of

"The is trying to stop the proceeding of the when he should have supported this. I-T Dept is doing its work. CRPF soldiers were on duty. They were being stopped. Police clashed with CRPF. Is this not an attempt to save corrupts," Chouhan asked while speaking at a press conference.

"It was alleged that the proceedings are taking place at the behest of BJP. Did the BJP keep the cash there? I have seen in that cash is being recovered. Documents are found. Properties are unearthed," Chouhan said.

police alleged the people inside the housing complex of Sharma, an associate of Praveen Kakkar, who is Kamal Nath's on special duty (OSD) had reached out to the (SHO) of the area seeking assistance.

"I am surprised that the of instead of cooperating, he is trying to stop the Income Tax Department's proceedings. What Mamata ji did in West Bengal, the same game is being played in MP," he said.

Earlier in the day, I-T officials in a pre-dawn swoop carried out raids at the residences of Chief Minister Kamal Nath's private secretary, Praveen Kakkar, in and former R K Miglani in Delhi, on charges of alleged tax evasion.

Officials are conducting searches at 50 locations including Indore, Bhopal, Goa, and Delhi, according to sources.

