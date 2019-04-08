Bhopal I-T raids: Shivraj Singh Chouhan accuses CM of saving corrupt

-
BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan alleged that Chief Minister Kamal Nath is trying to save corrupt by stopping the proceedings of Income Tax Department.
"The Chief Minister is trying to stop the proceeding of the I-T Department when he should have supported this. I-T Dept is doing its work. CRPF soldiers were on duty. They were being stopped. MP Police clashed with CRPF. Is this not an attempt to save corrupts," Chouhan asked while speaking at a press conference.
"It was alleged that the proceedings are taking place at the behest of BJP. Did the BJP keep the cash there? I have seen in media reports that cash is being recovered. Documents are found. Properties are unearthed," Chouhan said.
Madhya Pradesh police alleged the people inside the housing complex of Sharma, an associate of Praveen Kakkar, who is Kamal Nath's officer on special duty (OSD) had reached out to the Station House Officer (SHO) of the area seeking assistance.
"I am surprised that the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh instead of cooperating, he is trying to stop the Income Tax Department's proceedings. What Mamata ji did in West Bengal, the same game is being played in MP," he said.
Earlier in the day, I-T officials in a pre-dawn swoop carried out raids at the residences of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's private secretary, Praveen Kakkar, in Indore and former advisor R K Miglani in Delhi, on charges of alleged tax evasion.
Officials are conducting searches at 50 locations including Indore, Bhopal, Goa, and Delhi, according to sources.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
