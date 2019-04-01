Congress more keen to end regional parties than defeating BJP: AAP

Declining the reports of any official proposal from the Congress for an alliance with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Monday said the former is seem to be more interested in ending the regional parties than defeating the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
"Everyone can see what kind of strategy Congress is adopting. Now, they are more interested in ending regional parties. They are contesting against SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Left in Kerala, which used to be their good partner. Singh told ANI.
He added that Congress is not contesting from the places where the BJP has a stronghold. "Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chattisgarh where Congress has a straight fight with the BJP, they are not contesting from there," he said.
This comes a day after Senior Congress leader AK Antony had announced that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will be contesting from Wayanad parliamentary constituency in Kerala in addition to Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.
Meanwhile, Singh denied the reports of any official proposal from the Congress for forging an alliance with the AAP.
"Earlier in an official meeting with Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi had said no to the alliance. We will focus on our campaigns and try to win all seven parliamentary seats," he said.
However, Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit on Sunday had further fueled speculations of alliance with the AAP, saying her party will soon make an official announcement in this regard.
"In some time the things will be clear. You will get to know about it in a matter of a few hours, by this evening or by tomorrow. There will be an official announcement," she said while replying to question about the alliance.
All seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will go to polls in a single phase on May 12 and result will be announced on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU