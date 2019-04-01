LS Polls: Young voters to decide fate of candidates in Uttarakhand

Youth will play a key role in deciding the fate of candidates in the state in the upcoming Polls, according to data from (CEO), released on Monday.

As per data, there are more than 40 lakhs first-time voters in Uttarakhand that will go for polls on April 5 for all 5 constituencies.

The data revealed, "the total number of voters in the state are 77,17,126 and out of them, 40,21,000 belong to the age group between 18 to 39. This amounts to 52 per cent of young voters in the state."

The number of voters in the age group of 18-19 is 85,673. Voters within age group of 20-29 are 18,42,108 and between 30-39 are 20,93,301.

Earlier on March 30, the state's (CEO) Saujanya flagged off five 'Doon Voter Express' vehicles to make people aware of the importance of voting. She said, "This time 100 per cent EVM and VVPAT will be used in Uttarakhand. Voter slip will be distributed to every voter before the polling date for the convenience of the voters.

