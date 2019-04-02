Congress promises to launch probe into Rafale deal if elected to power

The on Tuesday promised to initiate an investigation into the alleged irregularities in the deal if the party is voted to power in the ensuing elections.

" will cause to be investigated several deals entered into by the in the last 5 years and, in particular, the deal," the party said in its manifesto under the anti-corruption column.

Earlier today, manifesto committee member said that an inquiry into the controversial deal will be initiated "on the first day" if the party came to power.

"We will initiate an inquiry into deal on the first day after coming to power and we have included this in the manifesto," Mungekar told ANI.

The Congress, led by its Rahul Gandhi, has repeatedly levelled allegations against the for alleged wrongdoings in the Rafale deal, and has accused directly for corruption, which the ruling party has outrightly denied.

The previous had proposed to procure 126 Rafale for the IAF, manufactured by the French company Dassault, which had emerged the lowest bidder in a tendering process.

Under that proposal, 18 fighters were to be bought in flyway condition and rest were to be manufactured in

However, the deal could not finally fructify and the NDA government signed an agreement to buy 36 Rafale fighter jets in 2016 with the under then-

The Congress has demanded a parliamentary probe committee to look into the controversial deal.

Gandhi has alleged that Modi conducted "parallel negotiations" and cancelled the previous deal agreed by the UPA government, and gave Anil Ambani firm's the offset contract worth Rs 30,000 crore.

