2 coaches of Rajdhani Express decouple near Cuttack

Two coaches of the New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express got separated from each other when it was approaching the Cuttack railway station around 9.50 am on Tuesday.
Coaches B3 and B4 of the train got uncoupled when the Bhubaneswar-bound train was crossing Kathajodi Bridge near the city.
Subsequently, it took about one-and-half hours to re-couple the coaches. All passengers are stated to be safe.
The 39 passengers of B3 and 20 passengers of B4 coaches were temporarily shifted to other coaches while the repair work was going on, a railway official said.
An inquiry by senior-level officers has been ordered into the incident.
The inquiry report will be submitted within 48 hours, Khurda Road Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Brij Mohan Agrawal said adding strict action will be taken if anyone is found guilty of the decoupling.
