Cow brought to Rajasthan court in ownership case

In a bizarre move that instantly amused onlookers, a cow was produced before the court here on Friday in connection with an ownership case.

"The dispute arose between a police constable Om Prakash and a teacher Shyam Singh over the ownership of the cattle," Defence lawyer Ramesh Kumar Vishnoi told ANI.

The case in this regard was registered in Mandore Police Station in August last year.

"With mutual decision, the cow was moved to the cow shelter. But the issue did not end there," he said.

As the police failed to solve the case, the matter was moved to the Metropolitan Magistrate (MM) court in Jodhpur.

"Both the sides argued in the court today. The cow was also produced before the Judge Madan Singh Chowdhary, who then posted the matter for hearing on April 15," said Vishnoi.

First Published: Fri, April 12 2019. 19:11 IST

