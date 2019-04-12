Will work to ensure no room for terror: Indian Army

Amid the ongoing tensions between and after the Pulwama terrorist attack, the Indian today said it would address the emerging threats and work to ensure that there is "no room for terror".

In a statement issued after the bi-annual Commanders' conference addressed by both and Navy Chief, the announced that it was examining the idea of opening avenues for making lady officers experts in foreign languages, artificial intelligence, cyber and space domains.

"The Commanders' Conference has comprehensively deliberated all aspects of extant security dynamics, emerging security scenarios, enhancing operational capability in near and long term and enhancement of combat edge over potential adversaries," the statement read.

Talking further about the importance of the jointness among the three services, the Army said, "All future conflicts would be planned and executed jointly by the three services."

of the Air and Naval Staff too addressed the conference for developing a deeper understanding and enhancing jointness between the three forces. While Air BS Dhanoa conveyed vision and credibility of IAF missions and also discussed ideas for synergised application, Navy focused on the challenges in the maritime domain.

Keeping in view the rapid changes in technology and the advancements in the field, Army emphasised on the need to enhance technological threshold of all ranks so as to imbibe state of and exploit the same.

"The state of existing infrastructure along Northern Borders and it has been decided to pursue these projects on higher priority. Ensure speedy move and all-weather connectivity to Northern Borders are the focus areas," the statement read further.

In order to promote indigenisation through 'Make in India', an exhibition of emerging and future defence technological innovations was held.

"A total of 53 domestic companies participated in this event. This interaction of industry representatives with the senior leadership of the Army facilitated in obtaining direct feedback regarding product development and enhancement keeping in view the requirements of Army," the release said.

The Army Commanders' Conference is a biannual event which formulates important policy decisions and is an important part of the planning and execution process of the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)