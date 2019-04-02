CSMT bridge collapse: BMC Assistant Engineer sent to police custody till April 5

(BMC) Assistant SF Kakulte, who is an accused in the ill-fated foot over bridge collapse at CSMT, has been sent to police custody till April 5 by the Magistrate

Arguing in the court, the said that the police requires custody to probe whether there was any monetary gain or transaction by the and what was the reason behind his absence from the spot on the day of audit as well as on the accident day.

Accused Kakulte did not appoint a for his defence and argued by himself. He gave arguments about seeking a transfer and being under a heavy workload.

"I am a different-abled person and cannot work properly. Every day I travel from Virar due to which I was able to go to the spot. Even I have told my superior to transfer me because I had too much workload. I have two subordinates under me so it is not necessary that I myself has to go to the spot", he argued.

has already sent Neeraj Desai, the auditor of the which collapsed on March 14, to judicial custody till April 10.

Six people were killed and over 30 injured after a portion of the overbridge near the crowded Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station collapsed on the evening of March 14.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)