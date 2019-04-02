Congress hatched conspiracies to defeat BR Ambedkar, says Modi

on Tuesday accused the of "neglecting" of Indian Constitution BR Ambedkar and plotting various conspiracies to "defeat" the icon.

"Recall how the treated of our Constitution, Dr How he got neglected? plotted many conspiracies to defeat him. Congress did everything possible to have Babasaheb defeated. It conspired to have his memory erased from the public mind. It is important that youth of today knows about these facts," he said at a public rally here where (LJP) Chirag Paswan, son of Ram Vilas Paswan, is in the fray.

The claimed that the Congress remembered honouring its own family members, but "forgot" about Ambedkar. It was due to BJP's efforts that Ambedkar was posthumously awarded the country's highest civilian award Bharat Ratna, he said.

In a veiled reference to Congress party's manifesto, which promised to amend the AFSPA Act, said, "I want to request the people to listen and keep in mind different types of promises and statements which are being made in regard to security, and our armed forces. The people should give a befitting reply in this election."

Trashing the claims of the Opposition that BJP was doing away with reserved category quota, remarked that "no one can remove reservations".

"When Morarji Desai and Atal Bihari Vajpayee's governments were in power, they were making such statements. Even in Modi government, they are saying the same thing. I want people of to give a befitting reply to those who are spreading rumours about reservations. Be it Modi or anyone else, no one can remove reservations," he emphasised.

Continuing his tirade against the Congress, claimed that the Congress did not do 'vikas' (development) for the Dalits and Other Backward Classes, but only cared about their 'vikas'.

Asserting that good governance goes into "reverse gear" when Congress and its allies are in power, Prime Minister Modi said, "When they are in power, terrorism, violence, corruption, prices and black money rises. When Congress is in power, the nation's prosperity, credibility and morale of our armed forces go down."

Questioning the Opposition's demands for proof over the air strike, said, "After Pulwama attack, our valiant and brave armed forces killed terrorists (deep inside Pakistan). When the entire world is talking about us, the 'mahamilawati' is asking for proof. They are finding ways to demean our armed forces.

They are speaking in the language of They are making statements on behalf of Pakistan".Modi said that electorates should give befitting reply to those questioning the valour of the armed forces.

Bihar, where 40 Lok Sabha seats are in stake, will vote in all the seven phases of the from April 11 to May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

