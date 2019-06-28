CWC'19: Kuldeep, Shami laud Indian bowling attack

After defeating West Indies by 125 runs on Thursday in Manchester, Indian bowlers Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami lauded the Men in Blue's bowling attack.

Kuldeep said 240 would have been a good score on the Manchester wicket. But he said after achieving 268 runs, the Indian team got momentum on their side and they were able to capitalise on it.

"We were thinking 240 will be a good score. But Mahi bhai ensured we get 268 runs on the board. It was a challenging total and we knew the wicket would turn. We started our bowling on a good note. Shami bhai provided us early breakthroughs and we were able to capitalise. Our bowling attack is a good attack and we can defend any total," Kuldeep told reporters after the match against West Indies.

"We have worked really well as a bowling unit. The batsmen are not going for big shots against us. In all our matches, I have bowled tightly and I have not conceded many runs. Today, in the second innings, the ball was turning slightly. We have had a good campaign so far, we are just following the basics and we are looking at one game at a time," he added.

India defended 268 runs with ease as West Indies were bundled out for just 143 runs. Shami was the leading wicket-taker for India as he scalped four wickets for the team.

Shami replicated his performance from the team's last match against Afghanistan in which he took a match-winning hat-trick. Shami said that he has confidence in his abilities and that is why he can showcase good performances.

The bowler took the crucial wicket of Chris Gayle which pegged the West Indies back in the match.

"I have confidence in my abilities, that is why I have been able to step up whenever the team required me to do so. I have played with Gayle a lot, so I knew if I don't give him width, I can get the better of him. It's important for a player to believe in his own skills rather than thinking about the opponent's strengths," Shami told reporters.

"I have improved my fitness over the years, everything is working for me right now. The credit for my success goes to me as I have dealt with every bad situation. I hope for good performances going forward, I have created a good rhythm for myself. I have been able to increase my speed in my bowling. We have come here as a unit and one needs to have patience even if you are getting an opportunity to play in the starting eleven," he added.

As a result of this win, India has inched closer to the semi-final berth in the tournament. The team now have 11 points from six matches and they are positioned at the second place in the tournament standings.

India next take on England on June 30.

