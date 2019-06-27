David Miller to miss Sri Lanka clash

Problems for the South Africa team in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup are not coming to an end as the team faced another major setback ahead of their Sri Lanka clash. The Proteas' batsman David Miller will miss the match owing to a groin strain.

"Proteas batsman David Miller has been ruled out of Friday's Cricket World Cup clash against Sri Lanka with a groin strain," reports Sports24.co.za.

Miller sustained the injury during South Africa's clash against Pakistan on June 23 while he was fielding. He had left the field subsequently but made a return as he batted for his side and scored 31 runs.

South Africa lost the match by 49 runs after they failed to chase the target of 309 runs, set by Pakistan.

Moreover, with this defeat, South Africa have been knocked out from the semi-finals race of the World Cup.

South Africa will now face Sri Lanka on June 28.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)