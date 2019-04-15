Dalima Chhibber credits AIFF for supporting women's football

Dalima Chibber, the Indian International and Gokulam Kerela right-back on Monday credited the Federation (AIFF) for supporting in

"The AIFF has put in a lot of hard work, considering the exposure and opportunities they have given us. They are doing their part. The point here is the support that the federation gets in terms of promoting the sport," goal.com quoted Chhibber as saying.

The 21-year-old was seen saying that the women would improve in the country if more (ISL) and teams start participating in Indian women's league.

"It would be better if more ISL and teams start participating in IWL. Even this year, we have only Gokulam participating in the IWL. Now only if these clubs come in and develop a football team, imagine the fans that they have," Chhibber said.

"If they make people aware of women's football, imagine the impact it is going to have on their fans and the people who follow those clubs. Even the Football Federation (AIFF) needs support, in terms of broadcast and other factors," she added.

The Delhi-born Chhibber has become a first-choice right-back for the Maymol Rocky's senior national team. The was quite impressive in the IWL last season and she was instrumental in India's triumph in the SAFF Cup.

India defeated in the finals of the SAFF Cup to win the tournament for the fifth time.

"A lot of practice has gone into (scoring long-range goals) and it has made me confident. I felt really good (after scoring vs Nepal), my phone wouldn't stop buzzing after the goal. It was a great feeling that people got to know the potential of women's football in India," Chhibber said.

India hosted a very successful 2017 U-17 World Cup, and now they have won the rights to host the 2020 U-17 Women's is hopeful that the event will encourage more young girls to take up football as a career.

"It will be a step in the right direction, it is always the best to work with the junior age group. It will bring out a lot of young women footballers, it will be an encouragement for people to pick up football and know how you can make a career in it. It will help the senior team as well, in the long run, to get better players from a young age," Chhibber said.

made her international debut in the 2016 SAFF Women's Championship against but the scored her first goal in 2019 SAFF Women's championship against

