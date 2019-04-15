JUST IN
Business Standard

Son Heung-min donates PS100,000 to South Korea fire victims

ANI  |  Cricket 

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min has donated around PS100,000 to the victims of a deadly blaze in South Korea that left two people dead and hundreds of people homeless.

"It's nothing compared to what the victims have sacrificed. Although I'm living abroad, I know what's happening in my home country" Goal.com quoted Son as saying.

"I think it's something I should do when there's a big disaster in my home country. I believe money does not matter. The most important thing is a mind to do something for the victims," he added.

The fire swept across the country's north-eastern mountainous region, close to the border with North Korea. Investigators believe the fire began from a transform spark on the evening of April 5 and destroyed nearly 400 homes.

First Published: Mon, April 15 2019. 14:05 IST

