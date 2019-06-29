Daniel David Stewart joins 'Silk Road'

Singer-actor Daniel David Stewart who is known for playing Papi in 'The Band's Visit' movie is all set to star in the upcoming crime thriller 'Silk Road.'

The actor, who replaces Cole Sprouse of 'Riverdale' fame, will be working along with Jason Clarke, Nick Robinson, Alexandra Shipp, and Paul Walter Hauser, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film, which is helmed by Tiller Russell, is about a young criminal who unleashed the Darknet - a computer program - and a man who is trying to bring down the young boy's billion-dollar empire.

Under the High-Frequency banner, Duncan Montgomery and Jack Selby will produce the flick.

