Business Standard

'Dark Phoenix' has worst opening in X-Men history at U.S. box office

Falling short of expectations, Sophie Turner starrer 'Dark Phoenix' failed to catch fire at the box office. The film had the worst opening in the history of X-Men films.

The latest instalment in the Disney-Fox's 'X-Men' franchise, 'Dark Phoenix' just managed to reach a USD 34 million opening in the weekend, after minting about USD14 million on Friday, making it the worst debut for an X-Men movie.

'The Secret Life of Pets 2', which is a sequel to the 2016 animated film, on the other hand, left the X-Men film behind by collecting USD 46.1 million. However, the collection was 15 per cent lower than the 15% lower than the original flick.

'Dark Phoenix' is written and directed by Simon Kinberg who also served as the scriptwriter for the 2006's 'X-Men: The Last Stand'. (ANI)

First Published: Mon, June 10 2019. 09:25 IST

