'Dark Phoenix' has worst opening in X-Men history at U.S. box office

Falling short of expectations, starrer 'Dark Phoenix' failed to catch fire at the box office. The film had the worst opening in the history of

The latest instalment in the Disney-Fox's 'X-Men' franchise, 'Dark Phoenix' just managed to reach a USD 34 million opening in the weekend, after minting about USD14 million on Friday, making it the worst debut for an movie.

'The Secret Life of Pets 2', which is a sequel to the 2016 animated film, on the other hand, left the film behind by collecting USD 46.1 million. However, the collection was 15 per cent lower than the 15% lower than the original flick.

'Dark Phoenix' is written and directed by who also served as the for the 2006's 'X-Men: The Last Stand'. (ANI)

