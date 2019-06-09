Wendy Williams' son no closer to reconciling with father

Television host Williams' Kevin is no closer to reconciling with their son Kevin Jr after the scuffle between the two.

Williams' husband also feels that she is not helping to make the situation better, reported Sources close to the family told the outlet that the 46-year-old has made no headway to patch up with his son.

He is getting a cold shoulder, despite several attempts to reach out and talk to his son. According to the outlet, Williams' husband thinks he and his son should settle their differences on their own.

This news comes days after was arrested for punching his father in the nose in a parking lot after the 46-year-old put him in a headlock. The fight stemmed from an argument over the divorce between Williams and Hunter, and the producer demanding spousal support from his wife.

After the fight, told that he loved his son and was not going to pursue the matter legally, and he is committed to fixing the relationship with his son. He also said that he understands that their son is being protective of his mother because of the divorce, but he still wants to make peace with his son.

According to TMZ, Williams dropped her 18-year-old son off at her house, not knowing Hunter was there. Although she planned to return shortly, and Hunter made a quick trip to a nearby store in the meantime.

While standing in the parking lot of the store, the two got into an argument about his divorce from Williams. Hunter claimed Williams was attempting to "brainwash" their son, reported

The fight escalated, with Hunter reportedly putting his son in a headlock and fought back by punching his father in the face. A source told People that Hunter was actually trying to calm his son down by placing him in the headlock.

Although Hunter told TMZ that he did not plan to press charges against his son, police told the outlet they were investigating "an incident" between the two.

Williams filed for divorce from her estranged husband in April. The news about their separation came amid reports that he had allegedly fathered a child with his mistress.

Hunter broke his silence on the breakup in a statement to People, addressing the cheating scandal and admitting he was "not proud of my recent actions."

According to a source, they have "had zero contact" since then and Williams "has nothing to say to him.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)