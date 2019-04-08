Days after abduction in Uganda, US tourist, tour guide rescued

American tourist Kimberly Sue and her tour guide, who was kidnapped in on April 2, have been rescued by security forces, authorities said on Sunday.

Confirming the development, the tweeted, "Police & its sister security agencies have today rescued Ms.Kimberley Sue, an American tourist together with her guide who were kidnapped while on an evening game drive at Elizabeth National park. The duo are in good health & in the safe hands of the joint security team."

and her guide, who was abducted at gunpoint by suspected kidnappers while on a game drive at the Elizabeth National Park, were found unharmed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, said.

"Both were rescued from the Democratic Republic of the and are safely back in district in They are back at the lodge and she is expected to be in tomorrow," Opondo was quoted by as saying.

He said that the suspected kidnappers fled the scene of the rescue after security personnel moved in the region.

on Thursday had said that an armed gang kidnapped and her from the national park and had made persistent demands for USD 500,000 ransom amount.

A of the Wild Frontiers Uganda, the company Endicott toured with, stated that she and her tourist were not harmed by the suspected kidnappers, whose identities have not been revealed yet.

Meanwhile, US expressed happiness over the rescue of Endicott and her

"Pleased to report that the American tourist and that were abducted in have been released. God bless them and their families!" he tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)