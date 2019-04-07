Turkey local elections: Erdogan's AK Party calls for recount of votes

The ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party, headed by here on Sunday appealed to the country's top election authority to recount the votes cast in all districts of during the recently held local elections.

Addressing the media here, quoted as saying, "Only 70 per cent of the invalid votes have been counted so far."

"There is organized irregularity, organized abuse here. They are beyond errors," Yavuz added.

According to unofficial results, the main opposition Republican (CHP) candidate led in with 48.79 per cent of the votes, while Binali Yildirim of followed the former with 48.51 per cent of the votes.

However, the noted that a recount of votes might change the election results.

Millions of Turkish voters cast their votes nationwide last Sunday in the local elections to choose Turkey's mayors, city council members, mukhtars (neighborhood officials), and members of elder councils for the next five years.

Although Erdogan was not running the election race for the office, he was the face of the election campaign and rallied tirelessly for two months ahead of Sunday's vote, which he described as a "matter of survival" for his nation.

According to Al Jazeera, election observers viewed this to be the first nationwide referendum on Erdogan's leadership since he won presidential polls last year in June.

According to unofficial results, the is leading in 15 metropolitan municipalities (larger cities) and 24 smaller cities.

The local elections triggered international criticism after Erdogan repeatedly aired footage of the mosque attacks, which claimed lives of 50 people during Friday's prayers in Christchurch, during his election campaign.

