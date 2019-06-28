DDCA league committee completes 813 matches

A total of 813 matches were played during the League, Super League and Hot Weather tournament, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) League committee announced on Friday.

The League was played by 106 teams on 12 grounds over a period of nine months from October 2018 to June 2019.

The Super League and Hot Weather tournament were conducted after a gap of five years. The online scoring system took place for the first time during the Hot Weather tournament, a DDCA statement said.

DDCA also organsied T20 Hot Weather Cricket Tournament for Women for the first time this year.

The final of the DDCA Hot Weather Cricket Tournament will be played between Air India SPB and ONGC on June 29 at Kotla.

