Death toll mounts to 12 in Lahore blast

The death toll in Wednesday's suicide blast near the shrine here rose to 12 after a 19-year-old succumbed to his on Friday.

25 other people are still being treated for their in the aftermath of the blast, according to Geo News.

Authorities believe that the elite forces were a target of the attack.

Furthermore, Shabaz Gill, the for Punjab's Chief Minister, said that the suicide bomber was a 15-year-old boy who blew up near the forces' van stationed outside the shrine.

Amongst the deceased, at least five were police officials. Pakistan's and condemned the attack which took place on Wednesday morning. It rattled the Muslim community as it comes during the holy month of Ramzan.

The 11th-century shrine was previously targeted in 2010, during which 40 people lost their lives.

