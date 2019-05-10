Australia's $50 note misspells 'responsibility' 46 million times!

In a major for authorities, Australia's new $50 note has a hidden blunder, an unfortunate typo, where the word "responsibility" has been misspelt for a whopping 46 million times!

The A$50 note, which has anti-counterfeiting features, was printed by the Reserve of (RBA) and entered into general circulation last year. The central has spelled "responsibility" as "responsibilty" on millions of the new yellow notes.

Confirming the typo, RBA said that the error would be rectified in the next print run later this year, reported.

Around 400 million notes of $50 were printed and 46 million of them are in circulation. The total value of the notes in circulation is around $2.3 billion.

The mistake was spotted by a person who posted a photograph of the $50 note on social media, encircling the "responsibilty" word.

