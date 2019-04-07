Delhi: 2 arrested for misbehaving with Traffic Police personnel

The Police has arrested two persons for misbehaving with personnel in on April 5 after they were stopped for riding without helmets.

The traffic personnel in his statement said that the girl broke the challan machine while the boy tore the uniform of an ASI.

An FIR has been registered against the two under Sections 186, 353 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act at station.

