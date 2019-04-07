Chaitra Navratri: Hindu Sena seeks closure of meat shops in Gurugram

Hindu Sena workers have asked meat shop owners in Gurugram to keep their establishments shut during the auspicious occasion of Navratri.

"A video went viral in which Hindu Sena workers were seen asking shopkeepers to close their shops. We have not received any complaint so far. The video is being examined," said DCP West Sumer Singh.

This year, Navratri is being observed from April 6 to 14. It is also hailed as new year by Hindus or Hindu Nav Varsh.

Nine 'avatars' or incarnations of Goddess Durga, namely Shailputri, Chandraghata, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidaatri, are worshipped during Navratri - one on each day.

The festival culminates on April 14 with Rama Navami, celebrating the birth of Lord Rama.

During these nine days, devotees perform pujas and observe fasts. They abstain from eating certain kinds of food, including non-vegetarian dishes, during this period.

