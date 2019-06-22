Delhi: Man arrested for murdering wife, 3 children by slitting throats

A man was arrested by Police for stabbing his wife and three children to death at their residence in area on Saturday.

DCP South informed that the accused identified as Upendra Shukla was staying in with his family and used to give private tuition.

The police also said that the arrested accused has admitted the crime but not stated any reason behind committing the crime.

"The man, who murdered his wife and three children in today, has been arrested. Upendra Shukla was staying in Mehrauli with his family and used to give private tuition. He murdered his wife and three children by slitting their throats. The knife used for committing the murders has been recovered. He has written a note admitting to the crime

The three children were aged 2 months,5 and 6 years old respectively.

