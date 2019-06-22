Vijayawada: Ruckus erupts after Chandrababu Naidu's photo replaced with Jagan Reddy at council hall

A ruckus ensued during a council meeting at the on Saturday after portraits of TDP leaders NT and N Chandrababu Naidu were replaced with pictures of and YS Jagan at the council hall.

As saw a change in where YSRCP walloped TDP in both Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections, the portraits of NTR and Naidu were removed from the council hall by the corporation officials.

However, city became furious with the move. He pulled up the officials for changing the portraits and asked them to follow his orders.

Irked by the mayor's intervention, YSRCP councillors staged an agitation by protesting at the mayor's podium. They demanded that if a photo of NTR was to be kept, then a portrait of late former YS Rajasekhara Reddy should be kept as well.

Naidu's TDP faced a severe drubbing at the hands of Reddy's YSRCP which got an absolute majority in the 175-member Assembly by winning 151 seats.

In the Lok Sabha elections, the YSRCP bagged 22 seats while TDP managed just three.

