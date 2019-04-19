Delhi Police register murder case in ND Tiwari son's death

The on Friday registered a murder case in connection with the death of Tiwari, son of late and ND The case has been registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The case of murder against unknown persons has been registered after the post mortem examination report suggested that Rohit's death occurred due to unnatural causes. According to the medical report, he was suffocated to death.

The testimony of his servants and visuals from the CCTV footage revealed that Rohit came to his house on April 15 and was drunk. He slept till next day evening as no one tried to wake him up. He was found dead with blood oozing out of his nose at 4 pm on the evening of April 16.

The case was transferred to the Crime Branch of on Friday. Earlier in the day, Forensic and Crime Branch teams searched his house in Defence Colony here to ascertain the cause of his death.

On April 16, Rohit's mother Ujjala had told media persons: "His death is natural. I have no suspicion but I will reveal later what circumstances led to his death."

Rohit had fought and won a long court battle with his late father to prove that he was his biological son.

