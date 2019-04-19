He doesn't belong to any party: SP Mahendra Baghedia on the man who slapped Hardik Patel

Mahendra Baghedia, of Police Surendranagar, on Friday, clarified that Tarun Gajjar, the man who slapped Patel, is not related to any party but is just a common man.

"The man is not affiliated to any party, he is a common man. Law is taking its own course," said Mahendra.

Earlier, had said that he had his own grievances with Hardik, for disrupting normal life in during the Patidar agitation, which caused him to go through a great deal of hardship. Gajjar stated that he had made up his mind to teach him a lesson a long time back.

"My wife was pregnant when Patidar agitation happened, she was undergoing treatment at a hospital, I had faced problems then, I had decided then, I'll hit him. I have to teach him a lesson anyhow."

"Then again during his rally in Ahmedabad when I had gone to get medicine for my child, everything was shut down. He shuts down the roads, he shuts down whenever he wants to, What is he? Gujarat's Hitler," said Gajjar.

Gajjar was admitted to a hospital after supporters of thrashed him after he slapped when he was addressing a gathering at the Jan Akrosh Sabha.

The also filed a complaint with the police regarding the incident.

Patel emerged as the of the Patidar agitation, demanding reservation for the community in in 2015.

On March 12, Patel officially joined in Ahmedabad in the presence of and senior

Prior to joining Congress, Hardik had said he would help strengthen the ideology of the party and take it to the villages.

