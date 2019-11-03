Delhi pollution: CISF provides mask to security personnel across city

In view of the poor air quality in Delhi-NCR region, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Sunday issued masks to its personnel deployed at IGI Airport, Delhi Metro, Government Building Security, Special Service Group (SSG) and other Units.

"Rajesh Ranjan, Director General, CISF directed to issue masks immediately to the personnel deployed at Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Government Building Security, IGI Airport, SSG (Special Security Group performing VIP security duties) and other units of Delhi/NCR," read an official statement.

The N-95 anti-pollution masks had been procured and issued to the personnel. The personnel will wear the mask till air quality improves.

CISF will also render medical assistance to its personnel deployed at Delhi/NCR having breathing troubles.

