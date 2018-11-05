JUST IN
Delhi: Ramdev to inaugurate Patanjali's apparel store today

ANI  |  New Delhi [India] 

Yoga Guru Ramdev will launch 'Patanjali Paridhan' - a store with a range of apparels and accessories - in the national capital today.

The showroom, with more than 3000 varieties of men's, women's and kids wear, will open at Netaji Subhash Place on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. The new range will be inaugurated under three brands: 'Livefit', 'Aastha' and 'Sanskar'.

Spokesperson of Patanjali Ayurved Limited, SK Tijarawala, announced that filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, as well as wrestler Sushil Kumar, will be present at the launch.

Ramdev, who was in Haridwar on Sunday to attend the first Gyan Kumbh, had stated that the wait for the launch of 'Patanjali Paridhan' is finally over. "From coat to langot (loincloth), jeans to Indian kurta-pyjama and sarees, every attire of the Indian culture would be available here," he told media at the event.

Ramdev said the aim was to make people of India get rid of foreign products and shift to 'Swadeshi' (Made in India) goods manufactured by Patanjali.

First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 11:37 IST

