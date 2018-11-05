Delhi: Ramdev to inaugurate Patanjali's apparel store today

Guru will launch ' Paridhan' - a store with a range of apparels and accessories - in the capital today.

The showroom, with more than 3000 varieties of men's, women's and kids wear, will open at Netaji Subhash Place on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. The new range will be inaugurated under three brands: 'Livefit', 'Aastha' and 'Sanskar'.

of Ayurved Limited, SK Tijarawala, announced that filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, as well as Sushil Kumar, will be present at the launch.

Ramdev, who was in Haridwar on Sunday to attend the first Gyan Kumbh, had stated that the wait for the launch of ' Paridhan' is finally over. "From coat to langot (loincloth), jeans to Indian kurta-pyjama and sarees, every attire of the Indian culture would be available here," he told media at the event.

said the aim was to make people of get rid of and shift to 'Swadeshi' (Made in India) goods manufactured by Patanjali.

