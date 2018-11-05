Rajpur BJP candidate Devi Singh Patel passes away

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Madhya Pradesh's Rajpur assembly constituency, Devi Singh Patel, passed away after suffering a heart attack.
The BJP leader breathed his last today at 5 am in a Barwani hospital, three weeks ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.
The four-time legislator was contesting against Congress leader Bala Bachchan from Rajpur assembly constituency.
Patel was elected three times as a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) for Madhya Pradesh's Anjad assembly constituency. He became the MLA for the first time in 1989.
The BJP leader will be cremated in his native place Bandrakachchh in Madhya Pradesh.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
