Delhi: Restaurant employee stabbed to death by colleague

-
ALSO READ
Waiter stabbed to death by co-worker in central Delhi
Woman Congress worker kisses Rahul Gandhi on stage in Gujarat
After Rahul, now Priyanka turns good Samaritan, helps injured worker
MP: Cong worker loses bet on LS elections; shaves head
Kejriwal meets family of sanitation worker who died while cleaning drain, announces compensation
-
A restaurant employee was stabbed to death by another staffer in Central Delhi on Monday night allegedly after a heated argument broke out between them.
"A restaurant employee in his 20s was stabbed to death by a fellow worker in Central Delhi on June 17 allegedly after an argument broke out between them," police said.
The deceased has been identified as Rahul, who was stabbed by another staffer Kamal.
Police have registered a case and teams have been formed to nab the accused.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU