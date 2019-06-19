Gurugram: Man masturbates on woman, hurls abuses outside metro station

A case has been registered by against an unknown person after a woman alleged that a masturbated on her on the leading out of the here on June 14.

The woman had approached the through Messenger and

"A woman had tweeted to on Monday that a man harassed her on June 14 at premises. A case has been registered in connection with the case and investigation is underway," Gurugram SP Crime Shamsher Singh said in a press conference here.

In her message to police, the 29-year-old woman said: "I identified the culprit in the CCTV footage. I am yet to decide whether to file an FIR as I fear for my safety and fear the consequences."

On Monday, the woman narrated the incident through a series of tweets and questioning the lax security for women at Metro stations. Later, she was asked by police to come to a police station to file a written complaint.

The woman said that the incident took place on June 14 at 9.25pm when she came out of a clothing store on the first floor of the

"I was visiting a friend in Gurugram and after deboarding the Metro at the station went to a clothing store to purchase a top. After exiting the store, I was on the when I felt something was wrong on my back. I turned and realised that a man masturbated on me. I was shocked, scared and traumatised. I confronted him. He flashed me and said indecent words; I slapped him," she said.

As per her, the accused started hurling abuses at her. "I shouted and called for help, but no one came forward. There were no policemen around. He flashed me again before running away. I ran outside towards a police chowki, but found it closed," she said.

"I slapped him, which means something happened. Wasn't that enough to ring an alarm? We don't want free rides. We want safety which every government promises but none has been able to provide us. We fear walking out. Was 9.25 really that late?" she wrote.

The Police said the investigation is underway and the accused will be arrested soon.

