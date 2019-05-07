JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Pirates abduct 5 Indian sailors in Nigeria, confirms Sushma Swaraj

Semi-naked body of woman found in MP forest
Business Standard

Delhi: Wanted gangster Paramjeet Dalal injured in encounter

ANI  |  General News 

A notorious gangster, wanted in several criminal cases, was injured in an encounter in West Delhi in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said.

The encounter broke out between a team of NR Special Cell and the gangster Paramjeet Dalal near Sector 37 Rohini.

Dalal, who has sustained bullet injury during the gun-battle, is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

More details in this regard are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 07 2019. 11:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU