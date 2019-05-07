Delhi: Wanted gangster Paramjeet Dalal injured in encounter

-
A notorious gangster, wanted in several criminal cases, was injured in an encounter in West Delhi in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said.
The encounter broke out between a team of NR Special Cell and the gangster Paramjeet Dalal near Sector 37 Rohini.
Dalal, who has sustained bullet injury during the gun-battle, is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.
More details in this regard are awaited.
