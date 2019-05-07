Hyderabad: 4 arrested, Rs 1.43 cr illegal tobacco seized

worth over Rs 1 crore have been seized and four members of a gang involved in its sale and arrested, police said on Monday.

Anjani Kumar, Hyderabad said, "Four members of a gang involved in illegal sale and of noxious chewing tobacco have been arrested."

Kumar said, "Two transport vehicles and illegal tobacco worth Rs 1,43,95,200 is also seized."

"The accused are identified as "Avala Abhishek, who is 35 years old and was the of the gang. who is 42 years old, 42 years old and who is 29 years old and worked as a driver," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)